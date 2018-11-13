Stan Lee will return for a final Marvel movie cameo in Avengers 4
News

Stan Lee will return for a final Marvel movie cameo in Avengers 4

THE LATE great Stan Lee will return for one final Marvel movie cameo in the next year's Avengers 4.

A beloved figure among comic book fans and movie lovers alike, Lee passed away aged 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

One of the leading figures behind Marvel Comics, Lee's legacy as a comic book writer, editor, producer, and publisher is unparalleled.

And while more recent years saw Stan Lee step back from his work with Marvel following retirement, he remained a regular presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lee's cameos became a popular part of each and every Marvel movie, with eagle-eyed fans always on the lookout for the beloved pop culture figure, who regularly appeared in a series of brief but memorable cameo roles.

Advertisement

His sad passing left many fans lamenting the fact Lee would no longer be a fixture in the MCU, but there's still one last Lee cameo to come.

Stan Lee will return for a final Marvel movie cameo in Avengers 4.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo revealed Lee had already filmed scenes for the hotly anticipated superhero ensemble follow-up.

"He doesn't love to fly, so typically we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time," Russo explained.

"So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we're on, for instance, Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day."

There's no word yet on what the role will involve but you can guarantee it'll be a memorable one.

The film will make it 30 cameos for Lee across a raft of Marvel superhero movies.

Advertisement

But even if Lee isn't part of the action on screen in any other future Marvel movies, his impact and legacy will live on through characters like Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America and the X-Men to name but a few. R.I.P. Stan Lee, gone but never forgotten.

See More: Marvel, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Stan Lee Cameo

Related

Stan Lee: Tributes flood in for Marvel Comics legend after his death at 95
News 6 hours ago

Stan Lee: Tributes flood in for Marvel Comics legend after his death at 95

By: Aidan Lonergan

Is that Conor McGregor in there? Venom fight clip sees Tom Hardy channel Irishman
News 1 month ago

Is that Conor McGregor in there? Venom fight clip sees Tom Hardy channel Irishman

By: Jack Beresford

Ryanair launches sale with flights starting at €7.99 - but they won't be around for long
News 3 hours ago

Ryanair launches sale with flights starting at €7.99 - but they won't be around for long

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Three suspects identified in connection with soccer referee attack
News 4 hours ago

Three suspects identified in connection with soccer referee attack

By: Jack Beresford

FAI condemn assault on referee which left him bruised and bloodied
News 16 hours ago

FAI condemn assault on referee which left him bruised and bloodied

By: Rebecca Keane

Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis
News 17 hours ago

Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis

By: Rebecca Keane

One found dead at home in Dublin
News 22 hours ago

One found dead at home in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Man dies from rabies after being bitten by cat in Morocco
News 22 hours ago

Man dies from rabies after being bitten by cat in Morocco

By: Jack Beresford