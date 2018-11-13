STARS from across the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, after his death on Monday aged 95.

Lee co-created some of the most iconic superhero characters of all time – including Spider-Man, Hulk, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor and Black Panther – and became an iconic face in his own right through his many cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds, who has played Marvel anti-hero Deadpool in two feature films, was one of the first to honor Lee on social media and thanked the comic book legend for "everything".

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 November 2018

Advertisement

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and Captain America actor Chris Evans were among the other celebrities who shared touching tributes to Lee.

"I owe it all to you. Rest In Peace Stan..." wrote Downey Jr, who posted an image of the pair on the set of one of the Iron Man blockbusters.

Evans wrote: "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy.

"He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 November 2018

Advertisement

DC Comics, Marvel's greatest rival, said the New York native "changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark.

"His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan."

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) 12 November 2018

Here are some of the ways the Marvel Comics icon is being remembered:

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 12 November 2018

Advertisement

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 November 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 November 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 12 November 2018

Advertisement