Stan Lee: Tributes flood in for Marvel Comics legend after his death at 95
Stan Lee died on Monday aged 95 (Image: Getty)

STARS from across the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, after his death on Monday aged 95.

Lee co-created some of the most iconic superhero characters of all time – including Spider-Man, Hulk, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor and Black Panther – and became an iconic face in his own right through his many cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds, who has played Marvel anti-hero Deadpool in two feature films, was one of the first to honor Lee on social media and thanked the comic book legend for "everything".

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and Captain America actor Chris Evans were among the other celebrities who shared touching tributes to Lee.

"I owe it all to you. Rest In Peace Stan..." wrote Downey Jr, who posted an image of the pair on the set of one of the Iron Man blockbusters.

 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark

Evans wrote: "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy.

"He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

DC Comics, Marvel's greatest rival, said the New York native "changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark.

"His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan."

Here are some of the ways the Marvel Comics icon is being remembered:

This is how I’ll always see you, @therealstanlee: as our benevolent leader and king, smiling down from your eternal throne on the generations of imaginations you fed and inspired. You were the first creator whose voice I knew before I’d ever actually heard it. You dreamed up some of my favorite modern myths and created characters that instilled in me a moral barometer, teaching me right from wrong and showing me it’s always better to be a hero instead of a villain. Your characters represented us: yes, they had extraordinary, unbelievable abilities, but they were also reflections of a world we knew, where a Spider-Man is really just a boy who wants to help. You showed me how to interact with the audience whenever you stepped onto Stan’s Soapbox to reach out to the readers. You showed me how to advocate for my field beyond the actual art itself whenever you tub thumped for comic books outside of the medium. It was never enough for you to simply make a comic because you were a true salesman at heart. So you not only sold comics, you sold me *on* comics - so much so that I built a life and career around your dreams and ideals. When you did Mallrats with us, you not only made a lifelong fan’s dream come true, you also lent me comic book credibility that I still get to spend today. And whether it was for @comicbookmenamc or @yogahosers, whenever I asked to borrow your heat again, you were always there for me with a smile. Your love story with Joanie and your long, happy marriage always shined as an example of what I wanted for my personal life. I long admired (and emulated) your kindness and patience and sense of humor when dealing with your public. Outside of my parents, you were the one adult who gave me the most useful life skills I still use today. Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name - a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore. #KevinSmith #StanLee

