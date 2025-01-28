Oasis and Coldplay fans warned as fraudsters scam people for hundreds of pounds for fake tour tickets
MUSIC fans have been urged to be extra wary of people offering to sell them tickets for popular concerts by some of the industry’s biggest names.

The PSNI has received a number of reports in recent days from people who have been scammed out of hundreds of pounds by fraudsters claiming to have concert tickets to sell them.

More specifically the reports related to the sale of tickets for the upcoming Oasis and Coldplay tours, which are both due to kick off later this year and both of which have officially sold out.

Oasis' Live '25 world tour kicks off in Cardiff in July

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland has received reports of ticket fraud from across Northern Ireland in the last few days of people who have lost money paying for what they believed were genuine Oasis and Coldplay tickets -  individual losses amounting to hundreds of pounds,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“We urge people to be on your guard for this type of fraud,” they added.

Chris Martin's Coldplay will embark on a world tour in April

“The safest way to ensure tickets are genuine is to purchase them from the authorised ticket seller or authorised re-seller,” they explained.

“We'd also advise against buying tickets from other sources, such as third parties, because you can never be sure of the validity and authenticity of the tickets.

Ticket fraud should be reported to your bank and to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling police on 101.

