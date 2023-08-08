Off-duty garda officer dies in boat fire in Co Leitrim
News

Off-duty garda officer dies in boat fire in Co Leitrim

Garda officer Deirdre 'Dee' Fin has died following a boat fire

AN off-duty garda officer who died following a boat fire in Co. Leitrim has been named.

Deirdre ‘Dee’ Fin, who worked at Dun Laoghaire Garda station in Dublin, died in the blaze in Carrick-On-Shannon, which happened in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon, who are investigating the circumstances around the fire, confirmed Ms Finn’s death, stating: “One female has been confirmed deceased and her body has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital Mortuary”.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm the deceased woman was an off duty member of An Garda Síochána, Deirdre (Dee) Finn, who was attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda station."

A post mortem will take place today.

The scene of the fire is currently closed off and the boat has been removed to a secure location, Gardai have confirmed.

“A technical examination will take place of the scene and boat by the Garda Technical Bureau in due course,” they add.

Gardai have also confirmed that a family liaison officer has been provided to Ms Finn’s family.

“Garda Management will provide supports to Deirdre's family and her colleagues locally and within the wider organisation where required,” they stated, adding: “Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

See More: Boat Fire, Garda, Leitrim

Related

Fishermen saved from burning boat in dramatic rescue off Kerry coast
News 5 years ago

Fishermen saved from burning boat in dramatic rescue off Kerry coast

By: Aidan Lonergan

President Biden bids the Irish Voice print version farewell
News 2 days ago

President Biden bids the Irish Voice print version farewell

By: Irish Post

Cold case murder trial finds Noel Long guilty after 42 years
News 3 days ago

Cold case murder trial finds Noel Long guilty after 42 years

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Controversial businessman Jim Kennedy dies in London
News 3 days ago

Controversial businessman Jim Kennedy dies in London

By: Catriona Gray

David Baddiel criticises Cillian Murphy's role in Oppenheimer
News 4 days ago

David Baddiel criticises Cillian Murphy's role in Oppenheimer

By: Nick Bramhill

Just the ticket — bygone transport in Donegal
News 5 days ago

Just the ticket — bygone transport in Donegal

By: Irish Post

Four Irish authors nominated for the Booker longlist
News 5 days ago

Four Irish authors nominated for the Booker longlist

By: Nick Bramhill

Road deaths in Ireland show steep increase
News 5 days ago

Road deaths in Ireland show steep increase

By: Nick Bramhill