Off-duty garda officer dies in boat fire in Co Leitrim

AN off-duty garda officer who died following a boat fire in Co. Leitrim has been named.

Deirdre ‘Dee’ Fin, who worked at Dun Laoghaire Garda station in Dublin, died in the blaze in Carrick-On-Shannon, which happened in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon, who are investigating the circumstances around the fire, confirmed Ms Finn’s death, stating: “One female has been confirmed deceased and her body has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital Mortuary”.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm the deceased woman was an off duty member of An Garda Síochána, Deirdre (Dee) Finn, who was attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda station."

A post mortem will take place today.

The scene of the fire is currently closed off and the boat has been removed to a secure location, Gardai have confirmed.

“A technical examination will take place of the scene and boat by the Garda Technical Bureau in due course,” they add.

Gardai have also confirmed that a family liaison officer has been provided to Ms Finn’s family.

“Garda Management will provide supports to Deirdre's family and her colleagues locally and within the wider organisation where required,” they stated, adding: “Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”