Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington to get top Irish Post Award

The Dublin boxer will receive top sports honour at The Irish Post Awards in November

THE Irish Post Awards return on November 7. A sparkling evening of entertainment will see every sector of our community feted and honoured.

This year the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award will go to Kellie Harrington.

The Dublin-born boxer is a double Olympic medallist, winning at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. She also won the 2018 World Championship, along with gold medals at the 2023 European Games and European Championship.

Her triumph in Paris this summer makes Kellie the only Irish boxer to contest and win back-to-back Olympic finals. And now she will be able to put her Irish Post Award alongside her Olympic collection in the trophy room.

Kellie has retired after her glittering career which began at St. Mary's Boxing Club, Tallaght. At age 15, she developed an interest in boxing and attempted to join the local boxing club, only to be told that they would not accept girls. But Harrington persisted, was eventually admitted, and made rapid progress in her boxing career.

Because of that persistence, she carved out her Olympic Games victories and has inspired a new generation of young Irish boxers.

Alongside the sports category, the Irish Post Awards will pay tribute to Irish success and achievement in business, community, film, music, entertainment, politics — in short, almost every sector of life in Britain.

We will, of course honour not just celebrities, but also the often unsung members of the community doing indispensable work among those who need our help for a variety of reasons.

Elgin Loane, the owner of The Irish Post, said: “We had a hugely successful event in 2023 and look forward to a great return in November."

The Irish Post honours the Irish in Britain and the spirit of Ireland: the achievers, the carers, the unsung heroes, the internationally recognised celebrities; in short, the people who have made our community such a success.”

The Irish Post Awards will return on Thursday, November 7

Venue: JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London