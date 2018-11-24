One arrested as drugs seized worth €600,000

Gardaí found the seizure on Friday evening.

On Friday the 23rd of November 2018 at approximately 8pm drugs were seized by local Gardaí supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, a premises was searched in Tallanstown, Ardee, Co. Louth.

During this planned search operation, cannabis herb which is still subject to analysis, with an estimated street value of €600,000 was seized.

Advertisement

One male, aged 46 was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.