One dead following road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Co. Wicklow.

Shortly after 2pm a 23-year-old man was fatally injured when came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower the R748 near Carnew.

It is understood he was travelling in the direction of Tinahely at the time of the incident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The local Coroner has been notified.

The scene will be preserved overnight to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.