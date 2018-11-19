One dead following road collision
News

One dead following road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Co. Wicklow.

Shortly after 2pm a 23-year-old man was fatally injured when came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower the R748 near Carnew.

It is understood he was travelling in the direction of Tinahely at the time of the incident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Advertisement

The local Coroner has been notified.

The scene will be preserved overnight to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

See More: Motorcyclist, Wicklow

Related

Young motorcyclist dies in Waterford crash
News 2 months ago

Young motorcyclist dies in Waterford crash

By: Ryan Price

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Dublin motorway
News 2 months ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Dublin motorway

By: Ryan Price

'One of a kind' Irishman Sean McKeown killed in London motorcycle crash
News 2 years ago

'One of a kind' Irishman Sean McKeown killed in London motorcycle crash

By: Irish Post

Latest

'I will find you, and I will kill you.' - App that lets kids call Santa issues disturbing Liam Neeson style threat to children
News 6 hours ago

'I will find you, and I will kill you.' - App that lets kids call Santa issues disturbing Liam Neeson style threat to children

By: Jack Beresford

James Nesbitt to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 10 hours ago

James Nesbitt to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

BBC apologises over misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's €5,000 donation to fundraiser for Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox
News 12 hours ago

BBC apologises over misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's €5,000 donation to fundraiser for Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window
News 1 day ago

Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly

By: Gerard Donaghy