Motorcyclist injured in Co. Louth collision dies in hospital
News

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision in Co. Louth.

The man, aged in his 40s, was critically injured when his bike collided with a van on John Street in Dublin Road, Drogheda at around 7.10am on Friday, August 29.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 31.

The motorchyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment (Pic: Rolling News)

Gardaí have since renewed their appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Bull Ring and John Street between 7am and 7.10am on Friday, August 29 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

They have also urged anyone with footage of the collision not to share it online.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that footage of the incident is being circulated on online messaging platforms,” they said.

“Members of the public are strongly urged not to share this material out of respect for the deceased and their family,” they added.

