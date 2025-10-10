Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following Galway collision

A MAN has died following a collision in Co. Galway this morning.

The single vehicle incident involving a motorcycle happened on the N65 at Kilcooley in Loughrea at around 6.25am today.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he later died.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:00am and 6:45am on Friday 10th October 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”