One lucky Lotto player has woken up €4.3 million richer this morning

THE NATIONAL Lottery have confirmed that a total of €4,325,656 was won by a Lotto player in County Limerick.

The numbers of 1,7,10,17,35,37 and bonus number 43 have won one Lotto player more than €4 million.

In the counties of Leitrim and Louth, two players have won the Match 5+ Bonus prize, each receiving €106,121 from the draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Whitty's Mace in Caherdavin in Limerick City.

The shop advised customers via their Facebook page to check their numbers should they have won the draw.

They shared: 'Check your lotto tickets. Just sold winning ticket for 4.3 million in the Irish lotto.'

The winner of the €4.3 million has not yet been found but anyone with a ticket wishing to check their numbers from last night's draw can do so here.

