One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000
News

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 8, 9 and 17.

One lucky person has found themselves half a million quid richer thanks to their Lotto picks.

The numbers drawn in the Euromillions Plus has won one person €500,000, who has yet to be named

The location of where the ticket was sold was found to be Spar in Caherciveen, Count Kerry.

Advertisement

The Fitzpatricks, who own the Spar in the small village said they couldn't believe the ticket was sold from their store: ""We can’t believe it. There is huge excitement and buzz in the store today everybody is in great form.

"We are a very busy shop with a lot of passing traffic and we had a bumper summer with tourists so it could be a local or a visitor. But we are keeping our fingers crossed it is a local," they added.

Related

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 8 hours ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane

President Trump announces plans to visit Ireland
News 9 hours ago

President Trump announces plans to visit Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick
News 1 day ago

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

One left seriously injured after road collision
News 29 minutes ago

One left seriously injured after road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'
News 3 hours ago

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'

By: Rebecca Keane

How good is your Irish knowledge? This quiz will test you to the limits
Quiz 4 hours ago

How good is your Irish knowledge? This quiz will test you to the limits

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 7 hours ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision
News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision

By: Rebecca Keane