One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 8, 9 and 17.

One lucky person has found themselves half a million quid richer thanks to their Lotto picks.

The numbers drawn in the Euromillions Plus has won one person €500,000, who has yet to be named

The location of where the ticket was sold was found to be Spar in Caherciveen, Count Kerry.

The Fitzpatricks, who own the Spar in the small village said they couldn't believe the ticket was sold from their store: ""We can’t believe it. There is huge excitement and buzz in the store today everybody is in great form.

"We are a very busy shop with a lot of passing traffic and we had a bumper summer with tourists so it could be a local or a visitor. But we are keeping our fingers crossed it is a local," they added.