A PLAYER of the Euromillions has won themselves a tidy sum.

The grand total of €256,048 has been won by an Irish player of the lotto.

According to Dublin Live, the winning numbers in the draw were 5, 7, 11, 46, 50.

The Lucky Stars numbers were 8 and 11.

The location of where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced.

The identity of the winner has not been yet revealed.