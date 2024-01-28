One winning ticket has scooped Saturday's €14.6m Irish Lotto jackpot
File photo (Image: Mark Stedman / RollingNews.ie)

SOMEONE in Ireland has become an overnight multi-millionaire after one ticket scooped Saturday's €14.6m Lotto jackpot.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41, while the bonus ball was 30.

The National Lottery confirmed on Twitter that there was one winner of the €14,674,966 top prize.

It is the first jackpot win of 2024 and tops last year's biggest jackpot win, which saw two players share a pot of €12.7m in June 2023.

Last night's jackpot, which is capped at just over €19m, has been accumulating since one player scooped a prize of more than €2m in the October 11 draw.

That came a week after two players shared a jackpot of almost €7.8m, with the prize fund having rolled over for almost two months beforehand.

Previous Lotto wins

Saturday's success is Ireland's seventh biggest Lotto prize of all time and the biggest since January 2022's record Lotto win.

That draw saw one ticket scoop the maximum capped prize of €19.06m in a special draw to guarantee a winner, after no jackpot win for six months.

The prize was claimed by a family syndicate — had they not matched all six numbers, the jackpot would have been split between ticket holders in the next winning tier.

The next largest win was in June 2008 when a work syndicate claimed €18.9m.

in April 2010, one ticket scooped the €16.7m jackpot, while a Dublin man won €16.3m in October 2007.

A family from Cork claimed €16.1m in July 2007, while a single ticket sold in Dublin claimed the €15.6m top prize in April 2008.

