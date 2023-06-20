Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and ‘very heavy’ rain set to hit whole of Ireland
News

Parts of Dublin have flooded following a thunderstorm this afternoon (PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade)

AN ORANGE weather warning has been issued for the whole of Ireland as thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to batter the nation.

Met Eireann issued the warning this afternoon, which is due to stay in place until 6pm.

They have warned the public of “thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods”.

Their national forecast explains: “Thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon and evening bringing the possibility of hail and localised flooding.”

They add that the possible impacts of the extreme weather include “flash flooding, very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility and power outages”.

Parts of Dublin have already experienced severe flooding following heavy downpours earlier today.

The Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed just after 1pm that the force has been “responding to spot flooding across the city following heavy rain after a thunderstorm”.

They advised motorists to drive slowly through flooded areas and “test your breaks when you leave the water”.

