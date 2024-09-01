Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the crowd as 'glourious' Celtic sweep aside Rangers in derby

CELTIC put in a blockbuster performance in Glasgow this afternoon as the champions ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against rivals Rangers in the first derby of the season.

It was a familiar script as Celtic — champions in 12 of the last 13 seasons — racked up an 11th win from their past 16 meetings with the Ibrox side.

As Brendan Rodgers' side turned on the style for the cameras, there was an unlikely spectator in the stands at Celtic Park.

Holding a Celtic scarf, Austrian actor Christoph Waltz watched on as the Hoops put in a performance that the double Oscar winner would have been proud of.

The Austrian actor is perhaps most famous for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, having starred in the director's films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchanged.

Waltz won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in both pictures.

The 67-year-old star has also appeared as Blofeld in the Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.

Fans of Irish cinema may recognise Waltz from his appearance in Thaddeus O'Sullivan's 2000 film Ordinary Decent Criminal, based on the life of Irish crime boss Michael Cahill.

The actor is believed to be in Scotland filming Guillermo Del Toro's new adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for Netflix.

Despite the break in filming, Waltz witnessed a horror show from Rangers, whose manager Phillipe Clement has failed to win any of his five games against Celtic.

Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor scored for the hosts, who have kept clean sheets in their opening four league goals of the season.

Having no doubt dazzled Waltz with their performance, Celtic will be hoping for another box office showing when they host Hearts in their next game in two weeks.