Over half of Killarney National Park landmass damaged by devastating wildfires

OVER HALF of the landmass in Killarney National Park has been damaged by wildfires which raged for three days and nights.

Aerial examination of the park, which is a vital ecosystem for rare flora and fauna, shows that between 2,500 to 3,000 hectares has been damaged by the fires-- out of a total of 5,000 hectares.

An active hen harrier nest has been destroyed, and the hunting grounds of three more of the extremely rare birds has also been damaged, which is devastating for the local ecosystem.

According to RTÉ News, the blaze is now believed to be fully quenched, after it raged for three days and came dangerously close to a school and a church in the Black Valley, and destroyed the habitats of countless animals.

Investigators are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, and the possibility that it was started deliberately has not been ruled out.

It is thought that the devastating blaze began as a series of small fires in the Dinis area, off the Kenmare Road and also in an area known locally as the Eagle’s Nest.

The suspicion is that these fires then got out of control, prompting the blaze to spread further throughout the park.

Speaking earlier this week, Andrew Macilwraith,Chief Fire Officer of Killarney, said the damage was "horrendous".

"Not only have some of the oldest oak trees in Ireland been destroyed but also the habits of thousands of animals have also been destroyed."

Air Corps helicopters repeatedly dropped thousands of litres of water on to the fire, helped by a small army of volunteers, as well as park rangers and staff from several state agencies, to help curb the damage done.

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the fire, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Over the weekend, in which Ireland baked under the hottest day of the year, huge wildfires also ripped through the Mourne Mountains in County Down .