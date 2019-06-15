Paddy Whiskey is ‘reviewing’ its partnership with London Irish

A REPRESENTATIVE from Paddy Whiskey has said that the company is “reviewing” its partnership with London Irish in the wake of the Paddy Jackson signing controversy.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the whiskey company admitted that it was considering dropping their deal with the rugby club after a user asked them to comment on the signing.

In response to the user, the company said: “We have no input into team selection or signings, but we will be reviewing our partnership with London Irish in the coming weeks.

“We have shared your concerns with London Irish as a matter of urgency.”

This comes after two sponsors of London Irish cancelled their deals with the club earlier this week.

Diageo and Cash Converters both decided to end their sponsorships due to the controversy surrounding the Jackson signing.

Cash Converters first issued a statement which read: “As a company, we are committed to the highest possible standard when it comes to our investments in any sponsorships and collaborations. As a result of a detailed and thorough review of our support for London Irish, we have decided to discontinue our association with the club.”

Then on Thursday, Diageo, the company who own Guinness, ended their 27-year partnership with London Irish following a meeting with the club.

In a statement they said: “We have met with the club to express our concerns. Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship.”

Antipathy towards Jackson from a section of the public has surfaced in recent weeks surrounding his move to London Irish. Others however have branded the moves as opportunistic and cynical attempts to play a perceived popular public sentiment regarding Jackson’s off-field behavior.

Jackson was acquitted of rape by a Belfast court in April last year.

Despite his not guilty verdict, he was dropped by both Ulster and Ireland national side.