Paedophile scout leader convicted of abusing boys in his care

A PREDATORY scout leader who groomed and abused boys in his care has been convicted at a London court.

Michael Costin, of HMP Pentonville, was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault on a child following a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 9.

The 59-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to 14 counts of the same charge following a lengthy investigation by Metropolitan Police officers which spanned locations in Essex, Suffolk and Northern Ireland.

During the investigation, the team worked through large amounts of material including statements from witness who were abused by Costin.

“They conducted enquiries across various locations in the UK and Northern Ireland, carefully piecing together timelines and accounts”, a Met Police spokesperson confirmed.

The court heard that between 2017 and 2023, victims came forward to multiple police forces detailing horrific accounts of the sexual abuse they faced while Costin abused his position as a scout leader.

Detectives established that Costin abused three victims between 1982 and 1986 in Rush Green in east London.

He went on to abuse a further nine victims in and around the Suffolk area between 1989 and 1994.

Costin groomed his victims, who gave harrowing accounts in their interviews to specialist Met officers, with some describing how they were sexually assaulted while they slept at camps, received ‘love letters’ from their abuser and were forced to perform sexual acts.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, whose team led the investigation, said: "I firstly want to acknowledge the bravery of the victims, whose courage has been unwavering. What they had to go through as children is deeply upsetting and I hope the verdict helps in some way in providing closure to both the victims and families.

"Costin is a predator who attempted to deny many of the allegations against him – which officers spent countless hours working to disprove through the vital interviews and evidence gathering.

"I hope this result demonstrates we’ll do all that we can to protect vulnerable children and tackle sexual violence.

“Our message to victims is clear – please come forward and you’ll be listened to and supported, no matter how long ago a crime occurred.”

A handwritten letter by one of the victims, addressed to his parents, explained the abuse he faced by Costin during his time as a Rush Green scout.

This letter was passed to police and helped as evidence of Costin's crimes.

But sadly, he will never know the final outcome of this investigation as he passed away. Detectives remain in contact with his family to provide support.

Costin pleaded guilty on June 13, 2023 to the 14 counts of indecent assault.

At the time he was already in prison for other sexual offences committed in the Oxford area between 2007-2010.

In 1996, Costin was convicted and sentenced to two years for similar offences.