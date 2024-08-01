Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today

PARENTS in Ireland can avail of up to nine week’s paid leave in the first two years of their child’s life as of today.

Ireland’s Department of Social Protection has extended the standard parental leave allowance from seven to nine weeks from August 1, in a bid to give families more time together in the early years.

“Time spent with a newborn child in the early months of their life is so important and the expansion of these schemes will facilitate parents in spending more time with their children during this important phase of their child’s life,” Ireland’s Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said today.

“I am delighted that we are, again, increasing the number of weeks of paid parent’s leave each parent can take, this time from seven to nine weeks from August 1,” she added.

“This is a measure which thousands of families with young children across the country will benefit from and the significant raise in take-up demonstrates just how important and popular it is with parents.”

Ireland currently provides parents' benefit at a rate of €274 a week, to employed and self-employed parents, within two years of their child’s birth or adoption.

With the extension to nine weeks, which is available to each parent, the scheme represents a payment of €2,466 per parent.

Parents can take the benefit in a nine-week block or in separate weekly blocks within the two year period.

“It is so important that parents are supported to spend time with their children during those precious first few years,” Ireland’s Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman explained.

“I'm delighted that from August, parents with a child under two years of age or who have adopted a child within the last two years will each be entitled to an extra two weeks of paid parent's leave.”

He added: "Since 2020, the Government has more than quadrupled paid parent's leave, from two weeks up to nine weeks.

“Alongside record investment in early learning and childcare, we will continue to work at supporting parents and ensuring that children get the best start in life."