Pair reportedly bring DEAD MAN to Carlow post office to claim his pension

GARDAÍ are investigating after two men reportedly brought a dead man to a post office in Co. Carlow in an apparent attempt to claim his pension.

When challenged, the pair reportedly fled, leaving the body at the scene on Staplestown Road on Friday.

A nearby house has been sealed off as a crime scene, while a post mortem is due to be carried out on the deceased man.

The Irish Times reports that on Friday morning, a lone man entered the post office at Hosey's shop and tried to claim a pension on someone’s behalf, only to be told the recipient had to be present.

He and another young man returned a short time later with an older man in his 60s, who the young pair appeared to be propping up.

When staff became suspicious, the pair reportedly fled the scene, leaving the body of the older man behind.

Emergency services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said the post mortem results would determine the nature of their investigation.

"The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested," said the spokesperson.

"A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

"No further information is available at this time."