Pair reportedly bring DEAD MAN to Carlow post office to claim his pension
News

Pair reportedly bring DEAD MAN to Carlow post office to claim his pension

The post office at Hosey's shop in Carlow (Image: Google Streetview / screen capture)

GARDAÍ are investigating after two men reportedly brought a dead man to a post office in Co. Carlow in an apparent attempt to claim his pension.

When challenged, the pair reportedly fled, leaving the body at the scene on Staplestown Road on Friday.

A nearby house has been sealed off as a crime scene, while a post mortem is due to be carried out on the deceased man.

The Irish Times reports that on Friday morning, a lone man entered the post office at Hosey's shop and tried to claim a pension on someone’s behalf, only to be told the recipient had to be present.

He and another young man returned a short time later with an older man in his 60s, who the young pair appeared to be propping up.

When staff became suspicious, the pair reportedly fled the scene, leaving the body of the older man behind.

Emergency services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said the post mortem results would determine the nature of their investigation.

"The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested," said the spokesperson.

"A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

"No further information is available at this time."

See More: An Garda Síochána, An Post, Carlow

Related

Man arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder released and no longer a suspect
News 1 week ago

Man arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder released and no longer a suspect

By: Connell McHugh

Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Tipperary
News 1 week ago

Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

By: Connell McHugh

Man arrested after fatal stabbing of mother-of-five on Christmas Eve
News 3 weeks ago

Man arrested after fatal stabbing of mother-of-five on Christmas Eve

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest
News 18 hours ago

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers
Culture 20 hours ago

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers

By: Mal Rogers

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee
Community 23 hours ago

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee

By: Irish Post

Nearly ALL Covid restrictions lifted in Ireland from TOMORROW
News 1 day ago

Nearly ALL Covid restrictions lifted in Ireland from TOMORROW

By: Fiona Audley

E-scooter firm eyes Irish expansion across 2022
Business 1 day ago

E-scooter firm eyes Irish expansion across 2022

By: Fiona Audley