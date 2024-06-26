Pair sentenced over 'savage' assault that left Belfast man with live-changing injuries
News

Pair sentenced over 'savage' assault that left Belfast man with live-changing injuries

TWO men have been sentenced for their role in a 'savage' assault that left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Anthony Harrison was today sentenced to nine-and-a-half years' imprisonment after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent over the 2022 assault.

The 32-year-old from Newtownabbey will serve half his sentence in custody and half on licence.

Also at Belfast Crown Court today, 31-year-old James Parke was sentenced for wounding in relation to the same incident.

The North Belfast man was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

The charges relate to the stabbing of a man in the Cliftonville Road area near to the junction of Rosapenna Drive in Belfast on Monday, April 18, 2022.

"Following a call from a member of the public, our officers discovered the victim bleeding and in pain after he had been stabbed a number of times in the abdomen and struck with a blunt item," said Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell.

"This man sustained life-changing injuries in this savage assault, spending a significant period of time seriously unwell in hospital and will require assistance for the rest of his life.

"Enquiries at the scene led to the identification of both Harrison and Parke. We arrested them and both were charged.

"Today we see that justice has been done. They have been held to account for their actions and we'd like to thank the public who responded to our appeal for information at the time."

Both Harrison and Parke were also issued with restraining orders.

Related

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child
News 41 minutes ago

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh
News 9 hours ago

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Blackmailer jailed over ‘distressing ordeal’ which left victim in fear for his safety
News 1 day ago

Blackmailer jailed over ‘distressing ordeal’ which left victim in fear for his safety

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women
News 1 day ago

Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women

By: Fiona Audley

Ministers across island of Ireland pledge to work together to promote sustainable tourism
News 1 day ago

Ministers across island of Ireland pledge to work together to promote sustainable tourism

By: Fiona Audley

‘Pointless vandalism’: Phone mast damaged in arson attack is ‘not the first’
News 1 day ago

‘Pointless vandalism’: Phone mast damaged in arson attack is ‘not the first’

By: Fiona Audley

Knifeman jailed for slashing stranger in face in ‘horrendous attack’
News 1 day ago

Knifeman jailed for slashing stranger in face in ‘horrendous attack’

By: Fiona Audley

Murder arrest after 69-year-old man found dead at his home
News 1 day ago

Murder arrest after 69-year-old man found dead at his home

By: Fiona Audley