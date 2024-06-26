Pair sentenced over 'savage' assault that left Belfast man with live-changing injuries

TWO men have been sentenced for their role in a 'savage' assault that left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Anthony Harrison was today sentenced to nine-and-a-half years' imprisonment after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent over the 2022 assault.

The 32-year-old from Newtownabbey will serve half his sentence in custody and half on licence.

Also at Belfast Crown Court today, 31-year-old James Parke was sentenced for wounding in relation to the same incident.

The North Belfast man was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

The charges relate to the stabbing of a man in the Cliftonville Road area near to the junction of Rosapenna Drive in Belfast on Monday, April 18, 2022.

"Following a call from a member of the public, our officers discovered the victim bleeding and in pain after he had been stabbed a number of times in the abdomen and struck with a blunt item," said Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell.

"This man sustained life-changing injuries in this savage assault, spending a significant period of time seriously unwell in hospital and will require assistance for the rest of his life.

"Enquiries at the scene led to the identification of both Harrison and Parke. We arrested them and both were charged.

"Today we see that justice has been done. They have been held to account for their actions and we'd like to thank the public who responded to our appeal for information at the time."

Both Harrison and Parke were also issued with restraining orders.