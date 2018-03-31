Passengers on flight due for Ireland delayed by three hours as plane scratched

PASSENGERS ON board for a routine flight from Bristol to Knock, Co. Mayo suffered serious delays yesterday.

The plane, fully boarded, was not allowed take off as a baggage handler's vehicle scratched some paint off the machine.

People on board were not permitted to leave the plane as the damage was repaired by an engineer.

As it was Good Friday, there were delays in finding an engineer to do the repair.

According to Bristol Post, the flight was due to take off at 12.10pm but passengers and crew were kept on board until the damage was repaired at 4.06pm.

A spokesperson for the airport gave a statement on the incident: "The Ryanair flight to Knock received a delay to its flight departure from Bristol Airport...

"The aircraft hold door experienced a very minor paintwork scratch during the baggage off-loading process.

"Normal procedures were followed and Ryanair engineers were contacted and as a precaution checks of the aircraft were completed.

"Passengers boarded the aircraft as normal, with crew providing regular updates, the aircraft departed at 4.06pm.

"Safety of passengers and aircraft is our key priority and all normal safety procedures were followed. We apologise for any inconvenience passengers experienced due the delay to their flight," she said.