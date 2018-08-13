Paul Chuckle makes heart-breaking confession about late brother Barry

PAUL ELLIOTT, the beloved entertainer better known as Paul Chuckle from the Chuckle Brothers has lifted the lid on the final months of his late brother Barry's life.

Barry Elliott, or Barry Chuckle, died at the age of 73 following a battle with bone cancer.

However, what many fans may not have realised until now was that Paul only found out about his brother's terminal condition a few months ago.

Paul revealed the truth during an appearance on ITV's This Morning.

In an emotional interview with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford, the 70-year-old revealed that Barry kept his illness a secret from Paul and their manager.

Paul said: "Barry kept it from us. He wanted to work until he died.

"He actually wanted to die on-stage."

Barry and Paul earned a reputation as beloved children's entertainers, thanks in part to their popular BBC slapstick comedy series Chucklevision and the catchphrase: "To me, to you".

And speaking on This Morning, Paul revealed the origins of those iconic four words.

"It was actually about furniture removal wasn't it?" Eamon asked.

"Yeah, we didn't mean for it to be a catchphrase... it just happened," replied Paul.

Barry's death was announced back on August 5th.

His manager confirmed the news in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

Paul meanwhile, offered his own heartbreaking statement on the passing: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

R.I.P. Paul Elliott. Gone but never forgotten.