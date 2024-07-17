Pedestrian dies following Dublin hit-and-run involving stolen car

A MAN in his 40s has died following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin involving a stolen car.

The man, who was on foot, was fatally injured in the collision, which occurred on the Coast Road in Baldoyle at around 1am today.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Gardaí said the car, which had been reported stolen on Tuesday, failed to remain at the scene.

The road was closed overnight while garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling in the area at the time of the incident to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.