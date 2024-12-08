'Performer of the highest quality': President leads tributes following death of iconic Irish singer Dickie Rock

TRIBUTES have been paid to iconic Irish singer Dickie Rock following his death on Friday at the age of 88.

Rock first found fame in the 1960s as a member of the Miami Showband before embarking on a successful solo career.

He also represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song contest in 1966 and continued to perform into his 80s.

"The children of Dickie Rock are saddened to confirm that he passed away peacefully today," read a statement on Friday.

"His children, Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter, will miss him very much.

"Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family."

'A gentleman loved by many'

In a statement, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins hailed rock as 'an iconic figure'.

"May I join with all those who have expressed their sadness on learning of the death of Dickie Rock," he said.

"The showband period in Irish popular culture made a huge contribution to the history of Irish music, and indeed to that of Britain where many of the showbands toured during Lent as ballrooms in Ireland closed.

"The major showbands such as the Miami Showband produced star performers, of whom Dickie Rock was an iconic figure.

"A performer of the highest quality, Dickie Rock's popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer through succeeding generations.

"May I extend my deepest sympathies to Dickie's children Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter, and to all of his family, friends and many fans throughout Ireland and abroad."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also paid tribute to her fellow Dubliner.

"Coolest son of Cabra Rest In Peace," she posted on Twitter/X.

"Very sad that Dickie Rock has passed away. A legend of the Showband era. A thorough gentleman. He made a generation dance and sing. He made people happy.

"My sincere condolences to Dickie's children, family, wide circle of friends, his devoted fans and all who loved him."

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin tweeted: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations.

"The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the '60s until modern times. A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends."

'He gave pleasure to millions'

Stephen Travers, who was a member of the Miami Showband after Rock's departure, posted on Twitter/X: "I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Meanwhile, fellow singer Daniel O'Donnell described Rock as a 'legend'.

"Very sorry to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock. He surely was a legend," he posted on Facebook.

"He gave pleasure to millions of people throughout his long career.

"I had the pleasure of working with Dickie a few times on Opry Le Daniel.

"On behalf of Majella and myself, I send our sincere sympathy to his family at this sad time. Rest In Peace Dickie."

Rock was born in Dublin on October 10, 1936.

After joining the Miami Showband in 1963, the group scored several No. 1 hits in Ireland, beginning with a cover of Elvis Presley's There's Always Me.

Another of the band's hits, 1967's To Whom It Concerns, would become the signature tune of long-running Irish talk show, The Late Late Show.

While still with the band, Rock represented Ireland as a solo artist at Eurovision 1966 in Luxembourg, finishing joint fourth with the song Come Back to Stay, which topped the Irish charts.

Despite leaving the group in 1973 to start a solo career, Rock continued to perform occasionally with the Miami Showband.

Rock's last No. 1 in Ireland was a cover of John Denver's Back Home Again, which spent four weeks at the top of the charts in 1977.

He is due to be laid to rest on Thursday at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Cabra West.