Dickie Rock funeral takes place in showband legend’s hometown
News

Dickie Rock funeral takes place in showband legend’s hometown

THE funeral of showband legend Dickie Rock has taken place in Dublin today.

The 88-year-old, from Cabra, died on December 6.

His funeral was held at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Cabra West this morning, where his coffin was carried inside while his hit song Come Back to Stay played.

The remains of Dickie Rock arrive for his
funeral at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Cabra, Dublin

President Michael D Higgins was among hundreds of mourners who turned our for the Mass, which was celebrated by Rock’s friend, Father Brian D'Arcy, who was assisted by Father Paul Thornton.

A microphone and a photo of Rock with his beloved wife Judy, who died in 2022, were among the gifts placed on the altar during the ceremony.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral this morning

Also in attendance were Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and broadcasters Joe Duffy, Ronan Collins and Aonghus McAnally.

Singers Finbar Furey and Adele King, better known as Twink, were also there to pay their respects.

Born in Dublin on October 10, 1936, Rock first found fame in the 1960s as a member of the Miami Showband before embarking on a successful solo career.

(l-r) Former Manager of Dickie Rock, George Hunter pictured with fellow Miami Showband member Murty Quinn,
Rowland Soper, Joe Duffy and Aonghus McAnally at the funeral this morning

After joining the Miami Showband in 1963, the group scored several No. 1 hits in Ireland, beginning with a cover of Elvis Presley's There's Always Me.

Another of the band's hits, 1967's To Whom It Concerns, would become the signature tune of long-running Irish talk show, The Late Late Show.

Hundreds paid their respects to the showband legend today

While still with the band, Rock represented Ireland as a solo artist at Eurovision 1966 in Luxembourg, finishing joint fourth with the song Come Back to Stay, which topped the Irish charts.

Despite leaving the group in 1973 to start a solo career, Rock continued to perform occasionally with the Miami Showband.

Rock's last No. 1 in Ireland was a cover of John Denver's Back Home Again, which spent four weeks at the top of the charts in 1977.

Predeceased by his wife Judy, Rock leaves behind his children Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter.

See More: Dickie Rock

Related

'Performer of the highest quality': President leads tributes following death of iconic Irish singer Dickie Rock
News 4 days ago

'Performer of the highest quality': President leads tributes following death of iconic Irish singer Dickie Rock

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow
News 1 hour ago

Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow

By: Fiona Audley

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city
News 2 hours ago

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland
News 8 hours ago

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault
News 20 hours ago

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large
News 20 hours ago

Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large

By: Gerard Donaghy

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman
News 20 hours ago

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in wake of alleged incident on Armagh GAA trip
News 22 hours ago

Man arrested in wake of alleged incident on Armagh GAA trip

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released
News 22 hours ago

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released

By: Gerard Donaghy