Piers Morgan loses his cool with 'PC cops' during debate about rugby genital-grabbing incident
News

Piers Morgan loses his cool with 'PC cops' during debate about rugby genital-grabbing incident

PIERS MORGAN couldn't help but blow a gasket at the fabled 'PC brigade' during a debate surrounding a genital-grabbing incident in England's Six Nations match against Wales over the weekend.

Morgan came to the staunch defence of England prop Joe Marler, who was spotted grabbing the genitals of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during an altercation at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Good Morning Britain host took issue with the idea that anybody should be offended by the incident, and got particularly riled up at the suggestion that Marler should be punished.

"I thought the whole thing was funny," Morgan insisted. "Because I remember Vinnie Jones doing this to Paul Gascoigne. And for thirty years since that picture we've all laughed about it and all said 'what fun'."

Advertisement
Piers Morgan loses his cool

When co-host Susanna Reid questioned his logic, Morgan responded in an explosion of sarcasm.

"Awww, was it not funny? Awww was it a little bit inappropriate? Should Vinnie have been arrested for assault?"

Morgan then cited Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas' reaction to the incident to back up his claim that it was just harmless fun.

"Gareth Thomas, who famously came out as gay, he was actually on the punditry team when this was discussed afterwards, and he said 'I'm actually really upset about it because if I'd known this was happening, I'd never have retired', right - funny. Gay rugby player saying this is funny," Morgan added.

"He immediately, of course, got hounded by the PC brigade: 'How dare you make light of such a serious assault?' And so he's now had to apologise for finding that funny.

"The world's gone nuts."

Advertisement

During a press conference after the game, Wales skipper Jones said he wanted World Rugby to look into the matter, which prompted another sarcasm explosion from Morgan.

"Do you think he [Jones] genuinely found that traumatic, when Joe Marler gave him a little tickle?" He asked Susanna.

Marler on the other hand made his feelings quite clear in light of calls for the incident to be investigated with the following tweet:

Advertisement

See More: Controversial, Good Morning Britain, Joe Marler, Piers Morgan, Rugby, Six Nations

Related

Judge orders Netflix to remove comedy depicting 'homosexual Jesus'
News 2 months ago

Judge orders Netflix to remove comedy depicting 'homosexual Jesus'

By: Harry Brent

Netflix comedy depicting 'homosexual Jesus' sparks outrage as 2 million sign petition to axe show
News 2 months ago

Netflix comedy depicting 'homosexual Jesus' sparks outrage as 2 million sign petition to axe show

By: Harry Brent

Indonesia to BAN sex outside of marriage - even for tourists
News 5 months ago

Indonesia to BAN sex outside of marriage - even for tourists

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Historical documentary drama about the life of St Patrick to hit Netflix this week
Entertainment 17 minutes ago

Historical documentary drama about the life of St Patrick to hit Netflix this week

By: Rachael O'Connor

"Absolutely pathetic": Bob Geldof rips into Donald Trump and the Democrats
News 2 hours ago

"Absolutely pathetic": Bob Geldof rips into Donald Trump and the Democrats

By: Rachael O'Connor

Face masks being sold by street vendors in Dublin amid coronavirus crisis
News 3 hours ago

Face masks being sold by street vendors in Dublin amid coronavirus crisis

By: Harry Brent

Slovakia v Ireland: Euro 2020 play-off 'likely to be played behind closed doors'
News 3 hours ago

Slovakia v Ireland: Euro 2020 play-off 'likely to be played behind closed doors'

By: Harry Brent

Irish government announces €3bn emergency fund for coronavirus crisis
News 4 hours ago

Irish government announces €3bn emergency fund for coronavirus crisis

By: Harry Brent