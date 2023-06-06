Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious
News

Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious

POLICE are appealing for information regarding a mass brawl which occurred at a train station in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

PSNI officers are investigating the public order disturbance, which took place at Ballymoney Train Station in Co. Antrim on Saturday, June 3.

“It was reported at around 9.45pm that up to 20 people had been fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station,” the PSNI confirmed today.

“During the incident a 14-year-old boy sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment and another man was knocked unconscious.”

PSNI Inspector Burns said: “Three males, aged 14, 16 and 17, have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our enquiries continue.”

He added: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnesses what happened to get in touch with any information that cold help with our investigation.

"Likewise, if you have captured mobile footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

See More: Appeal, Ballymoney Train Station, Brawl, PSNI

Related

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in horror Galway crash
News 3 months ago

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in horror Galway crash

By: Irish Post

Gardaí appeal for information on 15th anniversary of murder of Andrew Burns in Co. Donegal
News 3 months ago

Gardaí appeal for information on 15th anniversary of murder of Andrew Burns in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance
News 3 months ago

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dáithí’s Day: Young organ donation campaigner awarded Freedom of the City of Belfast
News 9 hours ago

Dáithí’s Day: Young organ donation campaigner awarded Freedom of the City of Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

A Swiss wellbeing adventure
Travel 3 days ago

A Swiss wellbeing adventure

By: Maria Boyle

Charges drawn up in connection with Private Seán Rooney’s death
News 3 days ago

Charges drawn up in connection with Private Seán Rooney’s death

By: Mal Rogers

Lawsuit filed against Cardinal Seán O’Malley
News 3 days ago

Lawsuit filed against Cardinal Seán O’Malley

By: Gerard Cassini

Ten Minutes with Colin O'Shea
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with Colin O'Shea

By: Irish Post