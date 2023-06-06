Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious

POLICE are appealing for information regarding a mass brawl which occurred at a train station in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

PSNI officers are investigating the public order disturbance, which took place at Ballymoney Train Station in Co. Antrim on Saturday, June 3.

“It was reported at around 9.45pm that up to 20 people had been fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station,” the PSNI confirmed today.

“During the incident a 14-year-old boy sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment and another man was knocked unconscious.”

PSNI Inspector Burns said: “Three males, aged 14, 16 and 17, have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our enquiries continue.”

He added: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnesses what happened to get in touch with any information that cold help with our investigation.

"Likewise, if you have captured mobile footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”