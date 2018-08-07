Police in England appeal for information on missing pensioner Bernice Fitzpatrick

Police in England have appealed for information on the whereabouts of missing pensioner Bernice Fitzpatrick.

Lancashire Police are growing concerned for the safety of the 77-year-old, who is missing from her home in Burnley.

She was last seen at Waterside Mews in Padiham at 10.30am today and may have travelled to Helmshore.

Ms Fitzpatrick is described as being 5' 7" tall, of slim build, with short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a khaki mac, red jumper with neckline beading, grey checked trousers and carrying a small hessian Marks & Spencer bag.

As well as Burnley, Ms Fitzpatrick has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackburn and Nelson.

“We’re growing concerned for Bernice and want to know she is okay,” said PC Gar Cheung of Burnley Police.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact Burnley Police on 01282 472 124, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 971 of August 7.”