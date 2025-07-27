Burnley pay tribute after former striker Willie Irvine passes away

PREMIER LEAGUE club Burnley have paid tribute to their former striker Willie Irvine, who has passed away at the age of 82.

A statement from the club this morning said they were 'deeply saddened' to learn of the passing of Irvine, who scored 97 goals for Burnley in 148 appearances and is the club's ninth all-time scorer.

Born in Carrickfergus, Irvine also made 23 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring eight goals.

"Willie Irvine will always hold a special place here at Turf Moor," read a statement from the Clarets.

"A centre-forward who not only mesmerised defences but also enthralled the fans who came to witness one of the greatest goalscorers the club has ever had.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Rita and their sons Darren, Stephen, Jonathon and all the family."

Scoring prowess

Irvine joined Burnley in 1958 as an amateur before signing a professional contract with the club in July 1960.

He made his senior debut in May 1963 at Arsenal, scoring in a 3-2 win before hitting a hat-trick in the following game, a 3-1 victory at home to Birmingham City.

He would go on to form a formidable partnership with Andy Lochhead, the pair scoring 43 league goals between them in the 1964/65 season, with Irvine contributing 22.

The following term he scored 37 goals in all competitions, with his 29 league goals making him the First Division's top scorer that season.

During the 1966/67 campaign, he continued to find the back of the net until he broke his leg in an FA Cup tie against Everton at Goodison Park.

Irvine joined Preston North End in March 1968, going on to score 27 times in 81 games for the club.

He joined Brighton permanently in July 1971 after a loan spell and scored 27 goals in 69 league games for the Seagulls.

He ended his career after spells at Halifax Town and Great Harwood.

Irvine later worked in the engineering sector but continued to conduct tours and entertain guests at Turf Moor on match days.

'A gentleman'

Preston also paid tribute to their former player on social media, posting: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Willie Irvine, who made 81 appearances for North End between 1968 and 1971.

"Our thoughts are with Willie's friends and family at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs posted: "Willie was capped 23 times between 1963 and 1972, scoring eight goals. A brilliant goals to games tally in anyone's book.

"We've also heard some great stories from fans about their experiences of meeting Willie through the years, a gentleman by all accounts.

"The Chairman, Committee and membership of the AONISC extend our condolences to the Irvine family. At Rest."