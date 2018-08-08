Police in England concerned for missing Irishman Simon Lenihan
News

Police in England concerned for missing Irishman Simon Lenihan

Simon Lenihan (Image: Cumbria Constabulary)

POLICE in England have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Irishman.

Simon Lenihan, 32, has been missing from Kendal in Cumbria since Monday.

He was last seen at 8.30am that day in Highgate, Kendal.

Mr Lenihan is described as white, 5' 10", of medium build, with short dark brown hair and an Irish accent.

Advertisement

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Mr Lenihan’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101.

Officers also ask that if Mr Lenihan sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Related

Mystery as several whales wash up on Irish beaches in one day in 'highly unusual' strandings
News 5 hours ago

Mystery as several whales wash up on Irish beaches in one day in 'highly unusual' strandings

By: Aidan Lonergan

ISPCA rescues 86 dogs and puppies from illegal breeder in Roscommon
News 5 hours ago

ISPCA rescues 86 dogs and puppies from illegal breeder in Roscommon

By: Ryan Price

Two construction workers take their own lives in Britain every day, charity warns
News 6 hours ago

Two construction workers take their own lives in Britain every day, charity warns

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘Light of our lives’ – Parents of Irish girl, 4, who died on holiday in Spain ask mourners to dress cheerfully for funeral
News 1 hour ago

‘Light of our lives’ – Parents of Irish girl, 4, who died on holiday in Spain ask mourners to dress cheerfully for funeral

By: Gerard Donaghy

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor and Meghan Markle: Ireland's top new pet names for 2018 revealed
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor and Meghan Markle: Ireland's top new pet names for 2018 revealed

By: Aidan Lonergan

City cycle raises safety awareness among construction firms in the capital
Life & Style 5 hours ago

City cycle raises safety awareness among construction firms in the capital

By: Fiona Audley

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?
News 5 hours ago

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?

By: Jack Beresford

Irish pubs across Britain vie for coveted awards in global competition
Business 6 hours ago

Irish pubs across Britain vie for coveted awards in global competition

By: Fiona Audley