Police in England concerned for missing Irishman Simon Lenihan

POLICE in England have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Irishman.

Simon Lenihan, 32, has been missing from Kendal in Cumbria since Monday.

He was last seen at 8.30am that day in Highgate, Kendal.

Mr Lenihan is described as white, 5' 10", of medium build, with short dark brown hair and an Irish accent.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Mr Lenihan’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101.

Officers also ask that if Mr Lenihan sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.