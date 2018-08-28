Police in England seek man with Irish accent after teenager burned on face during assault

POLICE in England are searching for two men, one with an Irish accent, after a teenage boy was burned on the face during an assault.

The incident took place in Ashford, Kent, between 1pm and 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 21.

The victim was walking along Beaver Road when he saw two men aged in their late teens and approached them to ask to borrow their lighter.

The victim says he was then assaulted, receiving burn injuries to his face that required hospital treatment.

One of the suspects was described as a tall white man, aged around 18, who spoke with an Irish accent.

He was clean-shaven and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coat with a hooded top underneath and carried a black Nike rucksack on his back.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting ZY/49331/18.