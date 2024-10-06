Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries
News

Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries

Police are hunting the man on the left after Mark Harte, right, was this week jailed for four-and-a-half years (Images: West Yorkshire Police)

POLICE in England are hunting a man with an Irish accent in connection with a burglary during which another man sustained head injuries.

The incident occurred in Fixby, Huddersfield on February 26 this year.

One man was this week jailed over the incident, as well as a second burglary in nearby Holmfirth the same day.

Mark Harte, 44, of Heights Drive in Leeds, was sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

Electrical items and jewellery were taken in both incidents after entry was gained by smashing windows at the properties.

However, a man was injured in the Fixby burglary and West Yorkshire Police now want to find Harte's accomplice.

"A man in his forties suffered head injuries after he confronted Harte and an accomplice at the incident in Fixby," read a statement from the force.

"The male in the image is described as stocky and spoke with what is believed to be an Irish accent."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

