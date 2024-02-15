Police identify man killed when car collided with tractor as Sidney McIldoon

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed when the car he was driving collided with a tractor.

Sidney McIldoon, who was aged in his 80s, was involved in the collision which occurred just outside Tandragee in Co. Armagh, the PSNI has confirmed.

He died when his car collided with a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Mr McIldoon, who was from Portadown and would have turned 85 today (February 15), was a member of the Orange Order.

He was a County Grand Lecturer and the he Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the organisation has confirmed.

"The County Grand Lodge Officers and Brethren are deeply saddened at the passing of Wor Bro Sidney McIldoon this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident," they stated. "Sidney was our County Grand Lecturer for several years, also the Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland," they added.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and pray that his wife, Irene, will recover from her injuries." Mr McIldoon's wife Irene, who is also in her 80s, was a passenger in the car at the time of the collision. She remains in hospital where she is in "critical condition", the PSNI has said.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 909 of 13/02/24.