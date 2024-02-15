Police identify man killed when car collided with tractor as Sidney McIldoon
News

Police identify man killed when car collided with tractor as Sidney McIldoon

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed when the car he was driving collided with a tractor.

Sidney McIldoon, who was aged in his 80s, was involved in the collision which occurred just outside Tandragee in Co. Armagh, the PSNI has confirmed.

He died when his car collided with a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Mr McIldoon, who was from Portadown and would have turned 85 today (February 15), was a member of the Orange Order.

He was a County Grand Lecturer and the he Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the organisation has confirmed.

Sidney McIldoon died when his car collided with a tractor
"The County Grand Lodge Officers and Brethren are deeply saddened at the passing of Wor Bro Sidney McIldoon this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident," they stated.
"Sidney was our County Grand Lecturer for several years, also the Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland," they added.
"We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and pray that his wife, Irene, will recover from her injuries."
Mr McIldoon's wife Irene, who is also in her 80s, was a passenger in the car at the time of the collision.
She remains in hospital where she is in "critical condition", the PSNI has said.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 909 of 13/02/24.

See More: Sidney McIldoon

Related

Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 47 minutes ago

Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí resume search for missing Icelandic tourist in Dublin park
News 2 hours ago

Gardaí resume search for missing Icelandic tourist in Dublin park

By: Fiona Audley

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road
News 3 hours ago

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Finance Minister praises ‘deep economic ties’ between Ireland and Germany following Christian Lindner visit
News 1 day ago

Finance Minister praises ‘deep economic ties’ between Ireland and Germany following Christian Lindner visit

By: Fiona Audley

Over 6,000 people apply to be a Garda after recruitment age extended to 50
News 1 day ago

Over 6,000 people apply to be a Garda after recruitment age extended to 50

By: Fiona Audley

Picturesque town crowned Ireland's most romantic location
Life & Style 1 day ago

Picturesque town crowned Ireland's most romantic location

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor
News 1 day ago

Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor

By: Irish Post

Engaged couples have rings blessed at the relic of St Valentine in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Engaged couples have rings blessed at the relic of St Valentine in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley