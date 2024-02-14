Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor
News

Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Co. Armagh.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

PSNI officers attended the scene, where the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The man has been named locally as Sidney McIldoon, who was a member of the Orange Order, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

In a statement on social media, the County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge paid tribute to Mr McIldoon.

“The County Grand Lodge Officers and Brethren are deeply saddened at the passing of Wor Bro Sidney McIldoon this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident,” they said.

“Sidney was our County Grand Lecturer for several years, also the Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland."

Sergeant Green, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, has urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24,” they said.

See More: Armagh

Related

Public helps police locate suspected cannabis factory at house in Armagh
News 1 month ago

Public helps police locate suspected cannabis factory at house in Armagh

By: Fiona Audley

Man left with facial injuries after reports of stabbing in Co. Armagh
News 1 month ago

Man left with facial injuries after reports of stabbing in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Traffic stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh leads to 'largest seizure of suspected cocaine' in the North
News 1 month ago

Traffic stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh leads to 'largest seizure of suspected cocaine' in the North

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tributes following death of ‘adored’ young man struck by lorry on Irish road
News 21 hours ago

Tributes following death of ‘adored’ young man struck by lorry on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for violent unprovoked attack which left footprint on victim’s face
News 22 hours ago

Man jailed for violent unprovoked attack which left footprint on victim’s face

By: Fiona Audley

‘Fly with the angels’: Tributes paid after six-year-old boy found dead in car
News 23 hours ago

‘Fly with the angels’: Tributes paid after six-year-old boy found dead in car

By: Fiona Audley

Rapist jailed for attack on vulnerable woman
News 1 day ago

Rapist jailed for attack on vulnerable woman

By: Fiona Audley

Romance scammers steal more than £700k from unsuspecting victims
News 1 day ago

Romance scammers steal more than £700k from unsuspecting victims

By: Fiona Audley