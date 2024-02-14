Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Co. Armagh.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

PSNI officers attended the scene, where the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The man has been named locally as Sidney McIldoon, who was a member of the Orange Order, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

In a statement on social media, the County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge paid tribute to Mr McIldoon. “The County Grand Lodge Officers and Brethren are deeply saddened at the passing of Wor Bro Sidney McIldoon this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident,” they said. “Sidney was our County Grand Lecturer for several years, also the Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland."

Sergeant Green, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, has urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24,” they said.