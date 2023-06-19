Police in England believe missing boy is now in Dublin
Police in England believe missing boy is now in Dublin

Thomas has ginger hair and was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit (Image: Bedfordshire Police)

POLICE in England believe a boy missing from Bedfordshire is now in Dublin.

Thomas, 14, was last seen in the Sundon area of Bedfordshire on May 24.

After refreshing their appeal for information last week, Bedfordshire Police said the teenager may have travelled to Yorkshire shortly after going missing.

Police believe Thomas may have travelled to Yorkshire shortly after his disappearance but is now in Dublin (Image: Bedfordshire Police)

However, they added that they now believe he is in Dublin.

Thomas is described as having ginger hair and when last seen, was wearing a dark tracksuit.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting MPC/955/23.

