Murder conviction for man who deliberately ran down victim with car in 'senseless attack'

A MAN who deliberately struck another man with a car before fleeing the scene has been convicted of murder.

William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens, Luton, Bedfordshire was last week found guilty of the murder of 60-year-old Robert Duggan.

He will be sentenced on February 2, 2023.

"This was a completely senseless attack on a defenceless man that had fatal consequences," said Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Duggan and his family through this very difficult time."

Altercation

The court heard how, on the morning of June 11, 2022, McDonagh had been banging on the windows and door of Mr Duggan's flat, where his daughter was also present.

McDonagh then tried to force his way into the property, resulting in an altercation.

He later left and went to a local shop, where CCTV showed him buying a bottle of whisky and cigarettes.

A short time later, McDonagh returned to the flat with the bottle of whisky in his hand and started banging on the windows again.

A brick was then used to smash the living room window and when Mr Duggan and his daughter headed outside, they saw McDonagh walking away.

As they made their way back to the property, a black car turned into Axe Close and drove straight at them.

Mr Duggan's daughter managed to push her father out of the way, but the car headed towards them again and struck Mr Duggan.

Emergency services were called but Mr Duggan died from his injuries shortly after and was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Atrocious actions'

A car matching the description was located a few streets away with a cloned number plate.

McDonagh was arrested later that evening in Luton town centre and subsequently charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but was found guilty of murder following the two-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

"McDonagh deliberately drove at Mr Duggan and so I am satisfied that this conviction reflects his atrocious actions, which have caused both the victim's family and those who witnessed the incident so much distress," added DI Macpherson.