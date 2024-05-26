Police investigate 'inappropriate' text messages sent to Belfast school pupils
News

POLICE in west Belfast have launched an investigation after school pupils received inappropriate texts messages from a number outside of Britain and Ireland.

Officers are now encouraging parents and guardians to have conversations with children in their care about who they are speaking to via text message or online.

"We would encourage parents to have regular and open conversations with their children about who they are speaking to on their phones and their wider online activities," said Chief Inspector Hamilton of the PSNI.

"Having an understanding of the features of their mobile devices, apps and games your children are using, particularly when there is the ability to connect with people they may not know, is important for keeping them safe."

The police are working with the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, local schools, Department of Education and the Education Authority to educate children and highlight the potential dangers.

They have appealed to parents who are concerned that their children may be being groomed or at risk to contact police on 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.

