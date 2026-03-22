Irish Post Shop
Police launch investigation into 'cruel crime' after sheep killed in Co. Antrim
News

Police launch investigation into 'cruel crime' after sheep killed in Co. Antrim

File photo (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after two sheep were killed in Co. Antrim in what police have described as a 'cruel crime'.

Police in Larne received a report on Tuesday, March 17 that two sheep had been found dead in a field in the Glenarm area.

"This appears to have been caused deliberately and not by an animal," read a statement from the PSNI.

"This is a senseless and extremely cruel crime and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area during the times above."

The discovery of the dead animals follows a similar incident in Co. Down last week, when 13 lambs were killed at a farm in Rostrevor.

Police said the animal's necks had been 'deliberately broken' at some point between Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14

There is not believed to be any connection between that incident and the sheep found dead this week.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Antrim

Related
News 6 days ago

Man arrested after woman reportedly punched in face and forced into car in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Two men arrested after stolen car collides with police vehicle

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Police deny link between firearm incident and investigation into off-duty probationer officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Ten mins with... John O'Donoghue

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten mins with...AC Scott

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 2 days ago

Walking with ghosts on Mason Island

By: Cathy Galvin

News 2 days ago

New Irish Embassy office opened in Nigeria will ‘advance Ireland’s interests’ across West Africa

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-two Daena Walsh

By: Fiona Audley

Out & About 2 days ago

Class of 2026 confirmed for Washington Ireland Program

By: Fiona Audley