Police launch investigation into 'cruel crime' after sheep killed in Co. Antrim

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after two sheep were killed in Co. Antrim in what police have described as a 'cruel crime'.

Police in Larne received a report on Tuesday, March 17 that two sheep had been found dead in a field in the Glenarm area.

"This appears to have been caused deliberately and not by an animal," read a statement from the PSNI.

"This is a senseless and extremely cruel crime and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area during the times above."

The discovery of the dead animals follows a similar incident in Co. Down last week, when 13 lambs were killed at a farm in Rostrevor.

Police said the animal's necks had been 'deliberately broken' at some point between Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14

There is not believed to be any connection between that incident and the sheep found dead this week.

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