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'Shocking crime': 13 lambs killed after necks broken at Co. Down farm
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'Shocking crime': 13 lambs killed after necks broken at Co. Down farm

File photo (Image: AdinaVoicu / Pixabay)

POLICE have launched an investigation after 13 lambs were killed by having their necks broken at a farm in Co. Down.

The horrific discovery was made at the property in the village of Rostrevor on Saturday morning.

Appealing for witnesses, the PSNI described the incident as a 'shocking crime'.

"We received a report that the lambs had been killed at a farm on Drumsesk Road at some point between 7pm on Friday, March 13 and 7.45am on Saturday, March 14," said Inspector Reynolds of the PSNI.

"It appears that their necks had been deliberately broken.

"This is a shocking crime, and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area during the times above."

Inspector Reynolds added that inquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police, quoting reference 495 of March 14.

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