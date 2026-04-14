Irish Post Shop
Man stabbed with scissors while attacked on doorstep of his home
News

Man stabbed with scissors while attacked on doorstep of his home

A CO. ANTRIM man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors after opening his door to burglars.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was attacked by two men who knocked on the door of his flat in the Andena Grange area of Ballymena on the evening of April 10.

The incident happened in the Andena Grange area of Ballymena

He managed to fend them off, but during the struggle they stole his mobile phone, wallet and watch.

Detectives in Ballymena investigating the aggravated burglary are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“The injuries sustained by the occupant were thankfully relatively minor and did not require hospital treatment,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The attackers were described as being aged in their 20’s and wearing baseball caps,’ they added.

“Detectives would ask anyone with information about this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 592 13/04/26.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Antrim, Ballymena, Burglary

Related
News 4 days ago

Man who skipped bail extradited from Germany to stand trial in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 days ago

Witness appeal following attempted ATM robbery

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Young man dies following Easter Sunday collision in Co. Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Comment 2 days ago

Reflections on the lesser child, the overlooked one

By: Mary O'Donnell

Comment 2 days ago

Martin shows how small nations can lead with decency

By: Joe Horgan

Entertainment 2 days ago

New World War II drama boasts strong Irish presence

By: Irish Post

Comment 2 days ago

Casement Park and the long shadow of identity in Belfast

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 2 days ago

ICC to host Paul Charles' London book launch

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

Roy Keane’s football reality check

By: Irish Post