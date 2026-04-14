Man stabbed with scissors while attacked on doorstep of his home

A CO. ANTRIM man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors after opening his door to burglars.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was attacked by two men who knocked on the door of his flat in the Andena Grange area of Ballymena on the evening of April 10.

He managed to fend them off, but during the struggle they stole his mobile phone, wallet and watch.

Detectives in Ballymena investigating the aggravated burglary are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“The injuries sustained by the occupant were thankfully relatively minor and did not require hospital treatment,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The attackers were described as being aged in their 20’s and wearing baseball caps,’ they added.

“Detectives would ask anyone with information about this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 592 13/04/26.”

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