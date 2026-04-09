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Man who skipped bail extradited from Germany to stand trial in Northern Ireland
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Man who skipped bail extradited from Germany to stand trial in Northern Ireland

A MAN has been extradited from Germany to stand trial in Northern Ireland for offences which happened in 2018.

The 29-year-old is charged with one offence of robbery and one offence of possession of an offensive weapon, in relation the incident in Portrush in November of that year.

He was granted bail at Antrim Crown Court on March 29, 2023 but failed to show up for his trial on September 11, 2023, when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested by Police in Essen, Germany on January 22, 2026 on foot of an extradition warrant sought by detectives from Coleraine Criminal Investigation Department.

His return to Northern Ireland today completed the extradition proceedings and he is due to appear at Antrim Crown Court tomorrow.

“Today’s extradition demonstrates our commitment to tracking down fugitives wanted here in Northern Ireland,” Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said.

“In this case we worked closely with national and international partners to locate, arrest and extradite this fugitive,’ he added.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has skipped bail or left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

See More: Antrim, Germany, Northern Ireland, Portrush

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