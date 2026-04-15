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Pedestrian seriously injured following Co. Antrim collision
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Pedestrian seriously injured following Co. Antrim collision

A PEDESTRIAN has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Circular Road area of Larne on Monday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, has since been taken to hospital.

"At approximately 5.20pm on Monday, April 13 police responded to a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and pedestrian, aged in his 50s, in the Circular Road area," said Inspector Ash of the PSNI.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and the pedestrian was taken onward to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be serious at this time.

"The road which was closed for a time has now fully reopened to road users."

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured any camera footage, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1205 of April 13.

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See More: Antrim, Larne

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