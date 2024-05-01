Police name teenage girl killed in Co. Tyrone collision

POLICE have named a teenage girl who was killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone as 17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyte.

The schoolgirl and a 19-year-old male named locally as Jamie Moore died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on a stretch of the A5 a day after Miss Vaicikonyte's school held a demonstration highlighting the dangers of the road and calling for upgrade works to be completed.

'Deeply shocked'

In a statement on Wednesday, Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI confirmed that the Year 13 pupil at St Ciaran's College, Ballygalwley, was one of the people to have lost their lives.

"At around 9.50pm, it was reported that a blue BMW was involved in the road traffic collision," she said.

"Sadly both Kamile and a 19-year-old man died at the scene following the road traffic collision."

In a statement, St Ciaran's said the thoughts of staff and pupils were with Miss Vaicikonyte's loved ones.

"The entire St Ciaran's community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our Year 13 pupil, Kamile Vaicikonyte," it read.

"Our hearts go out to Kamile's parents, sister and wider family circle; they are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time."

Meanwhile, amateur football team Beragh Swifts paid tribute to Mr Moore, who previously played for the Omagh-based club.

"Everyone at BSFC is shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jamie Moore," read a statement on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Karen, Jonathan and the entire family circle at this difficult time."

'Unimaginable heartache'

On Monday, along with the other pupils at St Ciaran's College, Miss Vaicikonyte took part in a demonstration at the school to highlight the dangers of the A5, which runs from Derry to Aughnacloy in Co. Tyrone, close to the border with Co. Monaghan.

Plans to upgrade the 85km route to a dual carriageway were first announced in 2007.

However, the project is still to come to fruition, with a YouTube video released by the school on Monday (above) revealing 54 people had died on the road since the proposals were mooted.

Following the latest trgaedy, First Minister Michelle O'Neill today called for the the upgrade to be completed.

"The loss of two young lives on the A5 is absolutely heartbreaking," she said.

"My heart goes out to their families, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy.

"The A5 road must be built.

"No family should ever have to experience this unimaginable heartache."

The PSNI has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1806 of April 30.