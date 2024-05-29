Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering

POLICE have seized drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash following searches in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit conducted five searches in recent weeks relating to suspected money laundering activities and the supply of controlled drugs by suspected organised crime gangs in the greater Belfast area.

Some £125,000 cash has been seized in total throughout the operation.

The latest search, on Tuesday, May 28, saw officers seize cannabis worth around £75,000 at a business premises in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast.

Two men and a woman who were arrested at the time remain in police custody.

At a second search in Belfast on the same day £17,000 in cash was recovered.

Last month, following a search at property in Belfast in relation to money laundering, £108,000 was recovered and two people were arrested.

Both have since been released on police bail pending ongoing enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs within our community and as part of that process we are targeting the finances of those involved in, or assisting these criminals.

“Drug suppliers’ primary aim is to make money to fund their lifestyle and they should be under no illusion, we will not only take their drugs, we will seize cash and any assets that are deemed proceeds of this criminality.

He added: “It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged to police so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”