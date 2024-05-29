Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering
News

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering

POLICE have seized drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash following searches in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit conducted five searches in recent weeks relating to suspected money laundering activities and the supply of controlled drugs by suspected organised crime gangs in the greater Belfast area.

Some £125,000 cash has been seized in total throughout the operation.

The latest search, on Tuesday, May 28, saw officers seize cannabis worth around £75,000 at a business premises in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast.

Two men and a woman who were arrested at the time remain in police custody.

At a second search in Belfast on the same day £17,000 in cash was recovered.

Suspected cannabis worth £75k was found at one property

Last month, following a search at property in Belfast in relation to money laundering, £108,000 was recovered and two people were arrested.

Both have since been released on police bail pending ongoing enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs within our community and as part of that process we are targeting the finances of those involved in, or assisting these criminals.

“Drug suppliers’ primary aim is to make money to fund their lifestyle and they should be under no illusion, we will not only take their drugs, we will seize cash and any assets that are deemed proceeds of this criminality.

He added: “It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged to police so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

See More: Belfast, PSNI

Related

Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries after Belfast park assault
News 2 days ago

Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries after Belfast park assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn yet another security alert at Belfast sports ground used by GAA club
News 2 days ago

Politicians condemn yet another security alert at Belfast sports ground used by GAA club

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate 'inappropriate' text messages sent to Belfast school pupils
News 3 days ago

Police investigate 'inappropriate' text messages sent to Belfast school pupils

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series

By: Fiona Audley

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver
News 23 hours ago

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver

By: Fiona Audley

ADAMS: Changes to Irish flag and national anthem ‘could be on table’ in united Ireland talks
News 23 hours ago

ADAMS: Changes to Irish flag and national anthem ‘could be on table’ in united Ireland talks

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested following knife attack in snooker hall
News 1 day ago

Man arrested following knife attack in snooker hall

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack
News 1 day ago

Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack

By: Fiona Audley