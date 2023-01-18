Police welcome jail sentence for Derry man convicted of sexual offences

POLICE have today welcomed the sentencing of a man from the Derry area for a series of sexual offences, including sexual activity with a child.

John Gerard Roddy, 63, was today sentenced at Antrim Crown Court for indecent assault on a male, sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.

He will serve six years in custody and three years on licence.

Welcoming today's decision, Constable Jason McMorris branded Roddy's crimes as 'heinous' while praising the bravery of the victim.

"Roddy breached his position of trust in the victim's life, coercing and manipulating him," said Constable McMorris.

"He took what should have been carefree, happy, teenage years away from him.

"No person, let alone a child, should ever be exploited in this heinous way.

'Lasting impact'

"The victim showed immense courage and bravery to report these crimes to us, which have had a lasting impact on him for many years.

"I hope that his strength and confidence in the police to conduct a thorough investigation encourages other victims of child abuse to come forward and report.

"We take a robust stance against targeting sex offenders, particularly those who target and abuse children, and will work tirelessly to get take these people off our streets.

"Time is no barrier to reporting offences and I would urge anyone who has been victim of a sexual offence at any time to come forward.

"Do not suffer in silence. Call 101 or 999 in case of emergency."

Roddy will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years.