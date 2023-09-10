Co. Antrim pensioner jailed over string of sexual offences
News

Co. Antrim pensioner jailed over string of sexual offences

Antrim Crown Court (Image: Google Street View)

A PENSIONER from Co. Antrim has been jailed over a string of sexual offenses, including possessing indecent images of children.

David Harper, 75, from Larne was sentenced to two years at Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

He will spend eight months in prison and serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.

Harper was sentenced in relation to 20 offences, including attempted sexual communication with a child and making, possessing and distributing indecent, prohibited and extreme images of children.

"Police were alerted to the online behaviour of David Harper, which led to us conducting a search of his property," said Detective Inspector Richard Vasey.

"The search resulted in a number of electronic devices being seized for forensic examination and Mr Harper being arrested and later charged for child abuse related offences.

"These searches are part of the continuing proactive work by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Child Internet Protection Team, a dedicated unit staffed with officers trained specifically to deal with online offending and safeguard those who have been exploited.

"Our message is clear, if a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you.

"We use specialist technology to detect digital devices, to make it difficult for offenders to hide evidence from the police."

Harper will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.

See More: Antrim Crown Court, PSNI

Related

'Catfish' jailed for blackmailing 29 women into sending intimate images
News 3 months ago

'Catfish' jailed for blackmailing 29 women into sending intimate images

By: Irish Post

Police welcome jail sentence for Derry man convicted of sexual offences
News 7 months ago

Police welcome jail sentence for Derry man convicted of sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lankum miss out on Mercury Prize
News 1 day ago

Lankum miss out on Mercury Prize

By: Irish Post

Latest

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court
News 2 days ago

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court

By: Fiona Audley

Local businesses film ‘shameless plugs’ to attract British holidaymakers to Ireland
Business 2 days ago

Local businesses film ‘shameless plugs’ to attract British holidaymakers to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally explore sexual boundaries in Ibiza
Entertainment 3 days ago

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally explore sexual boundaries in Ibiza

By: Fiona Audley

'A friend to everyone': Thousands attend Castlederg vigil for Conor Browne
News 3 days ago

'A friend to everyone': Thousands attend Castlederg vigil for Conor Browne

By: Gerard Donaghy