Co. Antrim pensioner jailed over string of sexual offences

A PENSIONER from Co. Antrim has been jailed over a string of sexual offenses, including possessing indecent images of children.

David Harper, 75, from Larne was sentenced to two years at Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

He will spend eight months in prison and serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.

Harper was sentenced in relation to 20 offences, including attempted sexual communication with a child and making, possessing and distributing indecent, prohibited and extreme images of children.

"Police were alerted to the online behaviour of David Harper, which led to us conducting a search of his property," said Detective Inspector Richard Vasey.

"The search resulted in a number of electronic devices being seized for forensic examination and Mr Harper being arrested and later charged for child abuse related offences.

"These searches are part of the continuing proactive work by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Child Internet Protection Team, a dedicated unit staffed with officers trained specifically to deal with online offending and safeguard those who have been exploited.

"Our message is clear, if a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you.

"We use specialist technology to detect digital devices, to make it difficult for offenders to hide evidence from the police."

Harper will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.