Politicians condemn anti-PSNI posters in Co. Armagh

POLITICIANS have condemned anti-PSNI posters that have appeared in Co. Armagh.

The posters, which are mocked up to appear like a PSNI recruitment advertisement, were pasted up around the KIlwilke area of Lurgan.

A group that has claimed responsibility for the posters said they were not designed to intimidate but were intended to show that there is little difference between the PSNI and its predecessor, the RUC.

The posters, which claim the PSNI has arrested twice as many Catholics as Protestants in the last five years, appeared ahead of a policing engagement event in Lurgan on Tuesday.

'Sinister'

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance MLA for Upper Bann, said those responsible for the posters — which have also appeared in Belfast — did not represent the local community.

"These sinister posters are clearly intended to intimidate local residents who wish to engage positively with the PSNI, as well as officers themselves," he said.

"They must be roundly condemned by all.

"The vast majority of people in Lurgan want to move forward towards a more shared and inclusive future.

"Those responsible for this campaign do not speak for them, and seek only to drag our community back through fear and division.

"Alliance stands fully in support of the PSNI, its officers and staff, who place themselves at risk every day to protect everyone in our society.

"We will continue working to support them in their efforts to build a service which is diverse and representative of our entire community."

Last night, our activists were on the Fall's Road in Belfast, putting up a range of posters in opposition to PSNI recruitment. At a time when their campaign of normalisation is again in full flow, it's important to remember that the rebranded RUC aren't a normal police force. pic.twitter.com/fOCYes96rI — Lasair Dhearg (@LasairDhearg) February 14, 2025

Carla Lockhart, the DUP MLA for Upper Bann, said the posters undermined PSNI attempts to engage with the nationalist community.

"I condemn the erection of anti-PSNI posters in Lurgan ahead of today's engagement event in North Lurgan," she said on Tuesday.

"These posters are clearly designed to intimidate and create a chilling effect on efforts by the PSNI to build relationships with local communities.

"It is deeply concerning that, at a time when there has been much discussion about the underrepresentation of Catholic officers in the PSNI and how this can be addressed, that some within the Republican community seek to undermine attempts at positive engagement."

She added: "I commend the PSNI for their proactive approach in reaching out to all communities, despite this blatant attempt to create fear and division.

"No one should be intimidated for wanting to engage with their local police service, and we need community leadership that supports those wanting to engage."

PSNI 'remains unchanged'

Irish Socialist Republican group Lasair Dhearg, who claimed responsibility for the posters, said the move was to counter PSNI attempts to normalise the force in the eyes of the nationalist community.

"That is why in advance of the planned meetings, our Lurgan activists erected posters in the local area, many of which cited the PSNI's own statistics, including the fact that the PSNI has arrested and charged TWICE as many 'Catholics' than 'Protestants' in the last five years," said spokesperson Pádraic MacCoitir.

"Additionally, over the last decade the PSNI has forcibly stopped and searched over 370,000 people — the equivalent of one fifth of the population of the state.

"These statistics are available on the PSNI's own website.

"These posters are not designed to intimidate, but to show those in our community who might be swayed by the PSNI's strategy, that the force, rebranded from the RUC, remains unchanged in the decades since this strategy was implemented."

Meanwhile, the posters appeared in the wake of a recent PSNI recruitment drive for student officers and call handlers, which closed last Wednesday after three weeks.

Speaking about the process on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said it resulted in more than 5,400 applications.

He said: "We met with so many brilliant and dedicated people from all backgrounds and walks of life whose talents will undoubtedly enhance our Police Service and improve the lives of the communities we serve."