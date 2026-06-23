Politicians praise victims' 'courage' as Jeffrey Donaldson found guilty of historic child sex offences

FORMER DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson has been found guilty of multiple historic child sex offences including rape.

Following a four-week trial at Newry Crown Court, the 63-year-old has been found guilty of one count of rape, 13 indecent assaults and four counts of gross indecency against two women.

The court heard that the crimes took place between 1985 and 2008, when the women were children.

The former MP denied all the charges made against him, as did his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, who was found to have aided and abetted his crimes.

However, as she faced a trial of the facts, on mental health grounds, those findings cannot result in a criminal conviction.

“Firstly, my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said as the trial came to a close yesterday afternoon.

“They deserve immense credit and continued support for the courage they have shown to come forward and seek justice,” he added.

“Today’s guilty verdict provides accountability and recognition of the victims’ suffering but it will not erase the abuse that they suffered,” Mr Finucane explained.

“The outcome of the trial is a significant moment for the victims and their loved ones after what has been a particularly traumatic time.

“I want to commend them for their courage in coming forward, speaking up and seeking justice. It is never an easy journey, and they deserve credit for the resilience they have shown.

“The focus should remain firmly on them, as they come to terms with the conclusion of the trial and they should be supported now and in the future.”

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna has also paid tribute to Donaldson’s victims, who she claims “showed immense courage in coming forward and giving evidence knowing the scrutiny and attention they would face”.

“Their bravery has resulted in justice being done,” she said.

“This case should send a clear message that no one is above the law, regardless of their position, profile or influence,” Ms Hanna added.

“I hope it gives confidence to victims everywhere that those responsible for abuse can be held accountable.”

Current DUP leader Gavin Robinson has called for Donaldson to face the “full force of the law”.

“A jury has concluded that Jeffrey Donaldson is guilty of the most heinous and despicable crimes,” he said.

“Having reached that guilty verdict, we welcome the fact that justice has been done.”

He added: “Our thoughts are, first and foremost, with those innocent victims whose lives have been impacted and blighted by his predatory and repugnant behaviour.

“What they have been put through, from the initial abuse - through to - the impact of having to give evidence and the inevitable traumatisation has been wicked.

“The impact on the victims of having to come forward, and be forced by their perpetrator’s denials, to give evidence in all the circumstances was cruel in the extreme.

“Today, we stand with the victims of his abuse and we salute their bravery and courage for speaking out.

“As a consequence of his actions, Jeffrey Donaldson must now feel the full force of the law.

“He also stands guilty of abusing and betraying the trust placed in him by many people over the years, including good honest colleagues in both our party and the Ulster Unionist Party as well as the wider community.

“It is now clear, beyond doubt, that he abused various positions of power over many years from 1985 onwards and covered up his vile and manipulative behaviour.

"We have been shocked at the evidence presented. What we have heard reported from court has been filthy and vile. For our part, we strongly believe in placing our faith in the rule of law.

“For us, everyone is equal before the law and equally subject to it.”

MP Jim Allister, who is the founder and leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice party, has tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling for Donaldson's knighthood to be removed.

Donaldson has been remanded in custody for sentencing later this year. The judge told him to expect a ‘lengthy sentence’.

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