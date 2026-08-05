Hilton to create more than 150 jobs as part of continued Ireland expansion

HOTEL group Hilton is set to create more than 150 jobs as part of its continued expansion across Ireland.

It comes as the company announced a range of signings, openings and brand debuts to complement its existing portfolio of eight hotels across six brands.

The new sites are set to increase Hilton's Irish workforce to almost 1,000.

"Ireland's enduring appeal makes it an attractive market for Hilton, with strong demand in cities and across the regions," said Paul Blackmore, vice president, development, UK & Ireland, Hilton.

'Confidence in the country'

Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre recently opened in the capital, marking the brand's European debut.

The 290-suite property, which focusses on Hilton's fast-growing extended-stay concept, offers apartment-style accommodation designed for both short and longer stays.

Meanwhile, a 156-room hotel in Ashbourne, Co. Dublin is due to be converted into a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

Set to open early next year, the hotel will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, including upgrades to guest rooms, public spaces, restaurants and bars.

Outside the capital, Hilton recently signed Cork City Centre, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Expected to open in 2027 in partnership with JMK Group, the 103-room hotel will be located on South Terrace in the heart of Cork.

Featuring a mix of standard guestrooms and extended-stay accommodation, alongside a restaurant, bar and fitness facilities, the signing marks Hilton's debut in Cork.

Together, these developments will create more than 150 jobs and bring the number of staff working at Hilton hotels in Ireland to nearly 1,000.

"The opening of Home2 Suites, alongside new signings including DoubleTree by Hilton Ashbourne, and continued expansion of brands such as Tapestry Collection by Hilton, underlines our confidence in the country," said Blackmore.

"We remain focused on expanding our footprint and working with owners and partners to bring the right brands to the right locations while supporting tourism and long-term investment."

Northern expansion

Hilton is also expanding its presence across Northern Ireland with a number of landmark projects spanning multiple brands.

The company is preparing to debut its Tempo by Hilton brand in the North with a new hotel in Belfast city centre.

Expected to be the first Tempo by Hilton opening outside of the US, the 144-room lifestyle hotel will bring Hilton's wellness-focused brand to international markets for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hilton recently celebrated the one-year anniversary since the opening of The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the brand's debut in the North.

It also recently expanded its DoubleTree portfolio through the signings of DoubleTree by Hilton Belfast City Ten Square and DoubleTree by Hilton Derry.

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